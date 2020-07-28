Laverne A. Dhuey
Casco - Laverne A. Dhuey, 94, Casco, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 27, 2020. She was born on November 5th, 1925 in Sugarbush to the late Achilles Dantinne and Mayme Jauquet. She moved to Casco at the age of 5.
Laverne married Charles Dhuey in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her oldest son, Joseph ("Big Joe") A. Dhuey in 1953 (He was 3½). She is survived by son, Chuck (Michele) Dhuey; son, Joe (Cindy) Dhuey; son, Mark (Mary Lou - the favorite) Dhuey; daughter, Terri (Scott) Kastberg; sister, Mary Kay (Jeff Thomases) Jezzini; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Laverne was an uncommonly generous woman who extended herself in the service of others in many special ways all her life. Educated at Holy Family in Manitowoc as a Registered Nurse, she often provided health care as a convenience to those in need in her community. At home, we jokingly referred to her as the "Florence Nightingale" of Casco.
She was an especially loving mother to her five children. She helped and encouraged them through thick and thin. Laverne, being 21 years older than her only sister, Mary Kay, was also a source of love and an "anchor" to MK.
The family would like to give a special shout out to the caregivers that made "ma's" life very comfortable in the last few years, especially Shelly and Jennalee.
She will be missed dearly, but we know she is in a better place. She had a great life, so please celebrate the memories of her time here.
In this time of "social distancing", the family will be holding a private mass of Christian Burial. We will be holding a celebration of life at some later date.
If you would like to donate in Laverne's memory, her favorite charities were Holy Trinity Church, St. Anne de Beaupre (Que.) Canada, Creighton University and San Xavier Mission. Please send any donations to Wiesner & Massart Funeral Homes, 107 Wiesner Ave, Casco, WI 54205 (920-837-7414).
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
