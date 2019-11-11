|
Leonard Mastalir
Kewaunee -
Leonard Mastlair, 81 years young passed away on November 10, 2019 peacefully at home in Kewaunee with loved ones by his side.
Leonard was born February 28th, 1938 in Kewaunee to the late Anna M. Wachal and Edward Mastlair. Leonard dearly loved his farm and was a true farmer from the beginning to the end. He farmed until he officially retired in 2012. Leonard celebrated his retirement with vacationing to Hawaii and New York City. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, his furry friends in the barn and Cody. Leonard also enjoyed going out to local restaurants every chance he could. Leonard was active in Holy Rosary Parish in Kewaunee. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his generous heart, his listening ears, his love for laughter and his love of sky-blue-pink.
Survivors include several cousins.
An extended heartfelt thank you to Dori Ann Armstrong for her years of continuous support and granting Leonard's final wishes and allowing him to remain at home. A special thank you to all of Unity Hospice team for their cares, compassion and comforting support.
Family and friends are asked to join at Holy Rosary Parish in Kewaunee on Friday, November 15th 2019 for a showing at 9:30am with Mass following at 11:00am.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2019