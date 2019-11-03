|
|
Leone Koudelka
Kewaunee - Leone (Levy) Koudelka, age 99 of Kewaunee, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born December 12, 1919 to Frank and Mary (Mraz) Levy in the Town of Carlton. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Wayside School. She worked on her parent's farm, then in Milwaukee and Two Rivers. She married Frank Koudelka on June 18, 1946 after his years of service in WWII. They purchased the farm he grew up on in West Kewaunee where they milked cows, raised laying hens, crops and hogs. Mom lived there until she was 95 years old, at which time she entered assisted living.
Leone enjoyed gardening, sewing, birdwatching, baking, crossword puzzles, spoiling her kids and grandkids, and polka dancing.
Leone is survived by her daughters Dawn Novak and Sue (Brian) McGuigan, grandchildren Frank McGuigan (Ali Owens), Katie McGuigan Sacker (Adam), and April Novak Clark (Kevin), along with their daughters Maddie and Adrian. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Leone was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2004, infant son David in 1955, parents, siblings Louise Ihlenfeldt and Leonard "Butch" Levy, all her in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Thursday.
Her family wishes to thank the caring staff of Linden Manor and Unity Hospice for keeping Mom safe and comfortable.
