Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Linda "Lyn" Griffey Obituary
Linda "Lyn" Griffey

Kewaunee - Linda Jane "Lyn" Griffey, 49, Kewaunee, passed away on April 9, 2019 following a motorcycle accident. The daughter of Thomas and Jane (Vanderwal) Moore was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 9, 1969.

In 2014, Lyn moved to Kewaunee to begin her new life with Kenneth "Kenny" Griffey. They were married in Green Bay on January 21, 2017. Lyn and Kenny were both passionate about motorcycles. She liked to be outside, loved animals and was an avid crafter.

Lyn is survived by her husband, Kenny; her son, Ryan Cardosa, Michigan; her mother Jane, Michigan; sisters, Heidi (Orville) Seibold and Lori (Karl) Nadwodnik. She is further survived by her step-children, Heather (Doug) and Bill (Cori), as well as other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas.

Family and friends my visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 6:00 p.m. To send online condolences to the Griffey family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 27, 2019
