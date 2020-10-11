1/1
Linda Paul
1967 - 2020
Linda Paul

Casco - Linda Ann Paul, 72, passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1948 to the late Arthur and LaVerne (Heim) Dart. On April 8, 1967 she married James Paul who preceded her in death on January 6, 2008. Linda worked as a Home Health Care Aide for most of her life.

She enjoyed knitting hats and gloves to donate to kids charities, she was a member of the Holy Rosary Society working for funeral meals at Holy Trinity, she was an advocate for mental health where she volunteered to assist patients. She led a faithful life, and loved her grandkids, great-grandkids, and of course her chocolates.

Linda is survived by her children, Richard (Kaye) Paul of Oklahoma, Christine (Thomas) Raimbault of Illinois; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Hannah Paul, Megan, and Lauren Raimbault; great-grandchildren, Porter and Wade Paul; brothers, Randy, Kevin, and Brian (special friend Debbie) Dart; and sister, Roxanne (Dan) Lohrey. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Arthur and LaVerne Dart; father and mother-in-law, Leland and Florence Paul.

Visitation will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Casco on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are to be worn. Online condolences may be shared at www. wiesnermassart.com.






Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
