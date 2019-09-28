|
Linus R. Bertrand
Algoma - Linus R. Bertrand, 87, of Algoma, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Oak Creek of Algoma.
Linus was born on June 30. 1932 in Green Bay to the late Charles H. and Lucille (Bouchonville) Bertrand. He attended school through 8th grade. He married Donna (LeRoy) on April 17th, 1972 at Community Congregational Church in Kewaunee. He farmed until his retirement in 1995. After the farm, he held many part time jobs including Custodian at St. Mary's School in Algoma. After his wife passed in November 2008, he officially retired. He spent his retirement socializing on his front porch, baking and helping family with projects. Later in life he resided at Oak Creek Assisted Living.
Linus is survived by step-daughters Gwenda (Mark) Helgert, Cathy Gossen and Connie (John) Novak; and step-son Ned (Mary) Noah; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; Sister Geraldine Tadisch; Brother Leonard (Ruth) Bertrand; Sisters-in-law Rosie Kenkel and JoAnn Bertrand;
Linus was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Donna; his brother Charlie Bertrand; his half-brothers Arnold Bertrand and Gordon Bertrand; his half-sisters Arletta Urban and Eva Unsinn; his sister-in-law Rosemary (Snookie) Kozlowski; brothers-in-law Joe Tadisch, Sam LeRoy and Frank (Shorty) Kozlowski; Step Son-in-law Randy Gossen; one granddaughter; one great grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends may call at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Algoma, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Noon service led by Reverend John Wallace of Community Congregational Church. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Amanda, Doug, Marie and the many others from Oak Creek Assisted Living staff and Unity Hospice Care Givers for all the kindness and care given to Linus during his stay.
His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Oak Creek Assisted Living or Unity Hospice Care.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Sept. 28, 2019