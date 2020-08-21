Lorraine Charles
Forestville - Lorraine B. Charles, 94, Forestville, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Oneida on January 17, 1926 to the late John and Mary C. (Prail) LeBotte. On July 25, 1945 she married Francis J. Charles in Stangelville. He preceded her in death, October 15, 2008. Together they ran a dairy farm where Lorraine could operate farm machinery as well as her husband. She was a wonderful homemaker and had one of the best looking gardens in the area.
Survivors include her daughter Joan (Larry) Alexander, her son Jim (Debby) Charles, all of Forestville; 23 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two brothers.
Friends may call Monday, August 24, 2020 between 9:00 to 10:45 am at St. Hubert Church (Rosiere), E3085 County Road X, Casco, Wi. 54205. Funeral 11:00 am, Monday at the church with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Burial in St. Hubert Cemetery, Rosiere.
Covid-19 virus precaution by social distancing and wearing a face covering is suggested in the church please.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Charles Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A special thank you is extended to Father Edward Looney for all of his prayers and to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.