Louis "Louie" Gomand
New Franken - Louis "Louie" E. Gomand, 77, New Franken, passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, surrounded by family after a long hard battle with heart disease. He was born in Brown County on April 30, 1941 to the late Edward J. and Agnes (Charlier) Gomand. On October 26, 1963 Louie married Shirley A. Alsteen at St. Martin Church, Tonet. Together they owned and operated a farm and Champion Produce in Champion, for over 50 years. He had been employed with Culvert & Supply Co, the Sisters of St. Francis at the Chapel, Stebbins Engineering & Leicht Transfer, prior to retirement. His enjoyments included bringing families out to the field to pick their pumpkins, riding his Gator with his dog and visiting family and neighbors, taking family trips, breakfast with his many friends and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley, and their three children, Debbie (Mark Boser) Olson, Gary (Kim) Gomand, Jim (Polly) Gomand, all of New Franken; five grandchildren, Katie (Eric Vacha) Olson, Megan Olson, Dylan Gomand, Brandon Gomand, Emily (Kory) Abts; three great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Chase and Colton; one brother, Leo Gomand, New Franken; brother in law and sisters in law, Janice Alsteen, Donna and John Pilgrim, all of Luxemburg; nieces and nephews.
Louie was preceded in death by one sister, Marie; one sister in law, Janice; his father in law and mother in law, Frank and Eva Alsteen.
Friends may call 3 :30 to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm on Friday with Pat Ratajczak, Pastoral Leader. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Louis Church in Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating and Pat Ratajczak assisting. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Champion.
McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg, is assisting the Gomand Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 23, 2019