Louise A. Reinert (Nee Bauman)Entered Eternal Life on November 22, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born November 2, 1922 in Forestville the daughter of the late Henry and Frieda (Wiese) Bauman. Wife of the late Roger Reinert and William Schevers. Beloved mother of Michael (Anne) Reinert, the late James (Jennifer Alexander) Reinert, Richard (Susan) Reinert, and Roger Reinert. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Gina, and Nicholas Reinert. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.She owned and operated the Majestic Theater in Algoma and also worked for years at the Flora Lee Hair Salon.Interment was held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Algoma, WI on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Memorial in Louise's name may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 36416