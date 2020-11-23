1/
Louise A. (Bauman) Reinert
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise A. Reinert (Nee Bauman)

Entered Eternal Life on November 22, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born November 2, 1922 in Forestville the daughter of the late Henry and Frieda (Wiese) Bauman. Wife of the late Roger Reinert and William Schevers. Beloved mother of Michael (Anne) Reinert, the late James (Jennifer Alexander) Reinert, Richard (Susan) Reinert, and Roger Reinert. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Gina, and Nicholas Reinert. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

She owned and operated the Majestic Theater in Algoma and also worked for years at the Flora Lee Hair Salon.

Interment was held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Algoma, WI on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Memorial in Louise's name may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 36416





Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Nov. 23 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FEERICK FUNERAL HOME
2025 E CAPITOL DRIVE
Shorewood, WI 53211-2101
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FEERICK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved