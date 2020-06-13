Lucille Renier
Sturgeon Bay - Lucille Helena Renier, 94, of Sturgeon Bay, WI passed away at Anna's Healthcare on June 12, 2020. She was born March 15, 1926 in Nadeua, Michigan to Clarence and Lena (Thiry) Servais. On January 22, 1945 she married Roy F. Renier at St. Mary's Church in Algoma. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1996.
Lucy and her husband lived in Misere for most of their married life, helping on the family farm. Lucy also worked in several factories, retiring from Hatco in February of 1988 after 11 years of employment. One of her favorite pastimes was making rosaries and cross-in-my-pockets. Lucy made and donated over 1000 plastic bead rosaries to her church who sent them to missions across the world. She gave the cross-in-my-pockets to countless people including doctors, nurses, family and friends.
She is survived by her five children Marilyn (Dan) Johnson, Wanda Bouche, Rod Renier, Roxanne (Scott) Spiering and Holly (Peder) Lauscher; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Shawn) Fischer, Amanda (Dan) Sallinen, Samantha (Joe) Gibas, AJ Kasten, April Kasten and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, three sisters, aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, the Rev. Robert Stegmann officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Appropriate social distancing and the wearing of facemasks is encouraged. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Very special thanks to the gentle caring nurses at Anna's Healthcare and unity Hospice.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.