Madeline Derenne
Luxemburg - Madeline M. Derenne, 92, Luxemburg, died peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Odd Fellows Nursing Home, Green Bay. She was born June 9, 1927 in Dyckesville to the late John and Rose (Bader) Deprey. On June 26, 1945 she married Theophile "Sonny" Derenne at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. He preceded her in death, 8-26-2011. Madeline was a dedicated farmers wife, hard worker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, dancing with her husband and listening to polka music. Mowing the lawn with her old Cub Cadet was one of her favorite past times. Pink and mauve were her favorite colors. Holidays were always festive as she was an amazing cook. Her favorite quote, "I'm now going to fuss", and there would always be a buffet with plenty of food and desserts galore. Madeline was very devoted to praying the rosary and a member of St. Louis Parish, Dyckesville.
She is survived by her three children, Donald (Carol) Derenne, New Franken; David Derenne, Dyckesville; Kathy Derenne, Green Bay; one son in law, Gary (Judy) Vandenhouten, Luxemburg; her eight grandchildren, which she adored, Craig (Laura) Derenne, Kristel (Brennen) Joski, Darin Derenne (fiancée Carrie McKeefry), Tom Weber, Jennifer Weber (friend, Thomaz), Michelle, Gregory and Amber VanRemortel; nine great grandchildren, Brenna and Salara Derenne, Koltin, Trentin and Arianna Joski, Jacob and Vincent Derenne, Madeline Newburry and LilyAnna VanRemortel; two brothers in law and three sisters in law, Roy Johnson, Green Bay; Tom Seidl, Luxemburg; Etta Deprey, Donna Deprey, all of Green Bay; Valerie DuBois, Luxemburg.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Linda Vandenhouten; two sisters, Rose Seidl and Emerine Johnson; three brothers, Melvin, John and James Deprey.
Friends may call 9:00 and 10:45 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am, Monday at the church with Rev. Dean Dombroski officiating and Pat Ratajczak assisting. Entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Derenne Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Madeline's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to the nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital, Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Unity Hospice staff. A special "thank you" to Pat Derenne, Mary Kay Petasek, Arlene Jadin and Shirley Devos and many other wonderful neighbors for their care for Mom!
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 18, 2020