Marcella Nimmer
Luxemburg - Marcella Ann (Hruska) Nimmer, of Luxemburg, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at the age of 103 with family at her side. She is the daughter of the late Sylvester J. and Antonia (Walecka) Hruska. Born on January 2, 1917 on a small farm in Stangelville she learned the meaning of hard work, dedication to family, a love to learn and to share her knowledge with others. Graduating in 1935 from Kewaunee High School she went on to Algoma Teacher's Normal School. She continued her education with summer classes at UW Stevens Point.
In 1937 Marcella began her career in teaching at High Bluff Elementary School, south of Ellisville where she taught for seven years. Teaching 26 to 30 children, all eight grades in one room with no electricity, or indoor plumbing. She came in early on frigid winter days to stoke up the wood stove. Already at age 20 her joy in the classroom overshadowed all else.
In the summer of 1943 during WWII, Marcella traveled to Milwaukee in her Model A Ford Coup to do her part in the war effort. She landed a job at Allis-Chalmers factory working the midnight shift making airplane parts. That fall she returned to Luxemburg and taught at Luxemburg Village School the next two years.
In 1945 hearing of the vast shortage of teachers in California, she took the train west, along with her cousin and was immediately hired at Orange Glen School in Escondido, CA. teaching grades 6, 7 and 8. The war ended and Marcella moved back home.
On June 19, 1946 at St. Lawrence Church in Stangelville she married Glenn A. Nimmer of Kewaunee. Together they moved back to California where Glenn took work as a home builder for returning soldiers and their families. Later that year they returned to Wisconsin to attend a wedding and this time decided to remain and raise their own family, settling in Two Rivers. Glenn had accepted a job as general manager at the Luxemburg Manufacturing Co. in 1949. Wanting to be closer to his employment, the family moved to Luxemburg in 1953. Glenn preceded Marcella in death on July 2, 1993.
Throughout the years, Marcella not only raised their ten children, but continued her passion for teaching. She taught at St. Mary Catholic School in Luxemburg for four years. After a two-year break from her career, she secured a job with Luxemburg Public Schools in the Chapter 1 program assisting students who needed extra help. She remained for 21 years before retiring in 1994 at age 77. Then she volunteered driving for elderly services, driving until she was 88. However, Marcella never really retired as she spent countless hours at her kitchen table helping grandchildren and great grandchildren with their studies. Marcella's greatest joys were her family, cooking and of course, teaching.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Roxanne), Andy, Ted (Sandy), Lucy Hilgendorf, John (Sheila), Joe, Lori (Al) Krass, Greg (Amanda); three daughters in law, Jan Arts, Carol (Phil) Wech and Diana Nimmer; 25 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one sister in law, Lavonne Nimmer.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, one son Bob, step-son Bill, one sister Sylvia (Tony Albrecht), one brother Joe (Josie) Hruska, two sisters in law and two brothers in law, Nota Nimmer (died at age 4); Sherman (Fern) Nimmer and Dale Nimmer.
On Tuesday, June 23rd, a private visitation will take place from 9 to 9:45 am at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. A private mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 10:00 am with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess concelebrating. The funeral mass will be live streamed on St. Mary Church Facebook page. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm at the Union Cemetery in Breed, WI beside her husband, near the family cabin. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared on our website www.mcmahonfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marcella's name to St. Mary Catholic School tuition assistance fund in Luxemburg.
A special thank you is extended to the staff and nurses at Alpha Senior Concepts CBRF, Santa Maria Nursing Home and Fred and Mamies Assisted Living for making Marcella's days enjoyable and comfortable.
Luxemburg - Marcella Ann (Hruska) Nimmer, of Luxemburg, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at the age of 103 with family at her side. She is the daughter of the late Sylvester J. and Antonia (Walecka) Hruska. Born on January 2, 1917 on a small farm in Stangelville she learned the meaning of hard work, dedication to family, a love to learn and to share her knowledge with others. Graduating in 1935 from Kewaunee High School she went on to Algoma Teacher's Normal School. She continued her education with summer classes at UW Stevens Point.
In 1937 Marcella began her career in teaching at High Bluff Elementary School, south of Ellisville where she taught for seven years. Teaching 26 to 30 children, all eight grades in one room with no electricity, or indoor plumbing. She came in early on frigid winter days to stoke up the wood stove. Already at age 20 her joy in the classroom overshadowed all else.
In the summer of 1943 during WWII, Marcella traveled to Milwaukee in her Model A Ford Coup to do her part in the war effort. She landed a job at Allis-Chalmers factory working the midnight shift making airplane parts. That fall she returned to Luxemburg and taught at Luxemburg Village School the next two years.
In 1945 hearing of the vast shortage of teachers in California, she took the train west, along with her cousin and was immediately hired at Orange Glen School in Escondido, CA. teaching grades 6, 7 and 8. The war ended and Marcella moved back home.
On June 19, 1946 at St. Lawrence Church in Stangelville she married Glenn A. Nimmer of Kewaunee. Together they moved back to California where Glenn took work as a home builder for returning soldiers and their families. Later that year they returned to Wisconsin to attend a wedding and this time decided to remain and raise their own family, settling in Two Rivers. Glenn had accepted a job as general manager at the Luxemburg Manufacturing Co. in 1949. Wanting to be closer to his employment, the family moved to Luxemburg in 1953. Glenn preceded Marcella in death on July 2, 1993.
Throughout the years, Marcella not only raised their ten children, but continued her passion for teaching. She taught at St. Mary Catholic School in Luxemburg for four years. After a two-year break from her career, she secured a job with Luxemburg Public Schools in the Chapter 1 program assisting students who needed extra help. She remained for 21 years before retiring in 1994 at age 77. Then she volunteered driving for elderly services, driving until she was 88. However, Marcella never really retired as she spent countless hours at her kitchen table helping grandchildren and great grandchildren with their studies. Marcella's greatest joys were her family, cooking and of course, teaching.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Roxanne), Andy, Ted (Sandy), Lucy Hilgendorf, John (Sheila), Joe, Lori (Al) Krass, Greg (Amanda); three daughters in law, Jan Arts, Carol (Phil) Wech and Diana Nimmer; 25 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one sister in law, Lavonne Nimmer.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, one son Bob, step-son Bill, one sister Sylvia (Tony Albrecht), one brother Joe (Josie) Hruska, two sisters in law and two brothers in law, Nota Nimmer (died at age 4); Sherman (Fern) Nimmer and Dale Nimmer.
On Tuesday, June 23rd, a private visitation will take place from 9 to 9:45 am at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. A private mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 10:00 am with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess concelebrating. The funeral mass will be live streamed on St. Mary Church Facebook page. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm at the Union Cemetery in Breed, WI beside her husband, near the family cabin. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared on our website www.mcmahonfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marcella's name to St. Mary Catholic School tuition assistance fund in Luxemburg.
A special thank you is extended to the staff and nurses at Alpha Senior Concepts CBRF, Santa Maria Nursing Home and Fred and Mamies Assisted Living for making Marcella's days enjoyable and comfortable.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 27, 2020.