Marguerite "Marge" Buresh
Luxemburg - Our kind and loving Mother, Marguerite "Marge" F. Buresh, 97, Pilsen, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1922 to the late Fred and Frances (Verheyen) Aerts of West Depere. On January 6, 1945, Marge married Joseph Buresh at St. Boniface Church. He preceded her in death on February 22, 1991. Marge and Joe operated the Buresh Family Farm until retiring in 1978. She then began a second career in 1981 as manager of the Luxemburg meal site. She was a member of St. Therese Parish and involved with the Rosary Society, a volunteer for funeral dinners and religious education teacher. She was also an active member of the Czech of Wisconsin, Czech Choraliers, Golden Tones and her Homemakers Club. Her contributions were recognized by the Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce, who named her the Community Service Person of the Year in 2010.
Marge is survived by her children, Roger (Barb) Buresh, Diane (Ron) Markevitch, Shirley (Jim) Peot, Elaine (Tom) Delsart, Katie Buresh, Mary (Ken) Griepentrog, Betty (Greg) Gregorich, Paul (Cathy) Buresh; 23 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two sisters and three brothers in law, Pat (John) Guerts, Geraldine VandenBoogart, Norbert Buresh, Red Byers; nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters and brothers in law, Cecelia Cornelissen, Loretta (Ray) Thyssen, Dorothy (Don) Matzke, Rosemary (Don) McVey, Jean (Bernard) McVey, Betty Jones, Alice VandeHei, Janice Byers, Peter VandenBoogart; one brother, Bill (Bernice) Aerts; father in law and mother in law, Joseph and Tillie Buresh; brothers in law and sisters in law, Stella (Bernard) Wauvrunek, John (Catherine) Buresh, Lillian (Ray) Hay, Margorie (Don) Moens.
Marge had a unique ability to find humor in everything and to make everyone around her feel appreciated and valued.
Friends may call at St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site, Pilsen (E860 Hwy 29, Luxemburg, WI. 54217) 9:00 to 10:45 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Funeral 11:00 am Saturday at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating and Christal Wavrunek assisting. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pilsen.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2020