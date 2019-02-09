Services
Kewaunee - Marie C. Kalcik, age 76 of Kewaunee, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 19, 1942 in Two Rivers to the late William and Clara (Robinson) Chalupsky.

After graduating from Two Rivers High School, she married Anton Kalcik October 8, 1960. Marie and Tony operated a dairy farm in the Town of Carlton all of their lives. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, polka dancing, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Anton of fifty-eight years; two sons: Anton V. Kalcik, Denmark; Jerry (April) Kalcik, Kewaunee; three daughters: Donna Smith, Luxemburg; Nancy Kalcik, Two Rivers; Sandra (Jeffrey) Staats, Casco; seven grandchildren: Dustin (Melinda) Smith; Nicole (Sean) Hanely; James Staats; Jacob Staats; Katelyn Staats, Jenna Kalcik, Desiree Kalcik; two great grandchildren: Sadie Smith; Carter Hanely; one sister: Irene Pekarek, Casco. She was preceded in death by one grandson: Bryon Smith and a brother-in-law: Dayton Pekarek.

At Marie's request, there will be no visitation and a private funeral service for the family will be held at a later date with Pastoral Minister, Christal Wavrunek officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Unity Hospice and Bellin Cancer Team for all of the care and concern that they gave Marie and her family.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Feb. 9, 2019
