Marjorie J. Synhorst
Algoma - Marjorie J. Anderson-Synhorst, 101, Algoma, passed away Sept. 18, 2019 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. She was born Sept. 5, 1918 in Oelwein, Iowa to Earl and Joyce (McLean) Anderson. Her father was a soldier in World War 1 when she was born. Marjorie graduated from Oelwein High School and went to the University of Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree.
Marjorie married Russell Synhorst in Iowa City, Iowa in 1940 and he preceded her in death Aug. 3, 1985.
Marjorie lived in a number of places before ending up in Algoma. She was involved in Scouting as a leader, long time garden club member, Women's Club member and a member of the Algoma United Methodist Church.
Marjorie is survived by her son John Russell (Sandy) Synhorst Jr., Dauphine Island, AL; daughter Carol Synhorst, Branson, MO; two grandchildren Glen Hubinsky, CA and Rob Synhorst, Gautier Miss; three great granddaughters Valerie, Pennsylvania, Vitoria and Marjorie, Gautier, Miss. She was further preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Christy.
There will be no public service for Marjorie.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019