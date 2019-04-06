|
|
Marlene A. McMillan
Portage - Marlene A. McMillan, age 79, of Portage, formerly of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by her loving family.
Marlene was born on May 20, 1939, in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Wencil and Lucille (Reynen) Velicer. She married John McMillan on August 14, 1982. She had been a former member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette, and was a current member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. Marlene had worked as a secretary at Findorff Construction of Madison and Marquardt Agency in Poynette. Marlene loved to play euchre, sheepshead, and bridge; and she crocheted prayer shawls. She was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, but none more than her grandchildren's sports teams. Marlene was a Packer season ticket holder and an Ice Bowl survivor. She was a member of the Poynette Curling Club. Marlene enjoyed going to Poynette schools to read to children in various classrooms.
Marlene is survived by her children, Douglas (Kim) Cibulka, Portage, Todd (Shelly) Cibulka, Poynette, and Stuart (Stephanie) Cibulka, Beverly Hills, MI, Reed (James Macho) McMillan, New York, NY, Sonja (Jeffrey) Noble, Poynette, Robert (Toni) McMillan, Belleville; her grandchildren, Jeramia, Nicolas (Kristann), Troy (Elsie), Katrina (Clint) Clingerman, Megan and Derek Cibulka, Hallie (Jacob) Kutz, Emily and Joseph Cibulka, Sophia and Alexander Cibulka, Kara Noble and Christopher (Nicole) Noble, Cassandra and Cody McMillan, Lucas and Tiffany Schade; great-grandchildren; her sister, Dolores (Bill) Kuehl, Gulf Breeze, FL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John McMillan, her siblings, Grace Sager, Quentin Velicer and Myron Velicer, and a great grandson, Ezekiel Clingerman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 305 W. Cook St., Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Apr. 6, 2019