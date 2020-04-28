|
|
Martha Kudick
Luxemburg - Martha Helen Kudick, 94 of Montpelier, passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020, at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay. She was born October 20, 1925, the youngest daughter of the late Wencil and Caroline (Shedivy) Urban near Mishicot. On February 23, 1946 she married Ornie A. Kudick at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier. He preceded her in death September 29, 1992.
Survivors include two sons and two daughters in law, Jim and Darlene Kudick, Kewaunee; Rick and Debbie Kudick, Luxemburg; two daughters and three sons in law, Karolyn Kudick, Kewaunee; Joan and Doug Kraynik, Denmark; Lyle Last, Green Bay; John Corbisier, Luxemburg; 19 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; one brother in law and two sisters in law, Norman and Rae Kudick, Green Bay; Frances Kudick, Denmark; numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by two daughters, Janet Last and Kathy Corbisier, four sisters and two brothers in law, Julia Urban, Lucy and Marvin Mott, Sylvia and Jack Hoyer, Violet Urban; two brothers and one sister in law, Clarence Urban, Arnold and Ruth Urban; six brothers in law and five sisters in law, Elroy and Mary Kudick, Elmer and Lillian Kudick, Leonard Kudick, John and Florence Kudick, Arlene and Paul Gaedtke, Elda and Arno Kiel.
A private funeral was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. Burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Montpelier.
A celebration of Martha's Life for all family and friends will be held at a later date when governmental group restrictions are lifted.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Kudick Family.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 28 to May 9, 2020