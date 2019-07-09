|
|
Marvin J. Bourgeois
Casco - Marvin Joseph Bourgeois, 87, Casco passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1931 to the late Joseph & Josie (Boucher) Bourgeois. Marvin married his loving wife of 63 years, Carol Wotochek on November 19, 1955. Marvin lived a life of music, learning trumpet as a child, and teaching Band, Chorus, and Music for 40 years at the Casco High School and Luxemburg-Casco Schools. His favorite memories revolve around the kids he taught and their accomplishments. In addition to teaching, he spent 34 years as director of the Luxemburg-Casco Community Band. His other loves were his family, gardening, cutting wood; the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers; going to the Village Kitchen, and enjoying concerts and Polka Shows on TV.
Marvin is survived by his wife Carol; daughters, Michele (Lyle) Becker, Valerie; sons, Paul (Claudia), Dean (Carolyn), Brad (Dana); Grandchildren, John Becker, Mark (Alyssa) Becker, Paul (Sarah) Becker, Scott (Kristina) Becker, Katherine (Dustin) Dassow, Renee Bourgeois, Elizabeth Bourgeois, Alyssa Bourgeois, Rachel Bourgeois, Alexander Bourgeois; Great-Grandchildren, Charlie, Benjamin, and Luke Becker; Twin Brother, Melvin (Rosalyn); sister Arlene Molzahn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Germaine Knapmiller; brothers-in-law, Jack Knapmiller and Kenneth Molzahn; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Casco, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm with closing rosary at 7:45 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home from 8:30-10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Daniel Schuster and Father Milton Suess concelebrating. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd, Green Bay. Online condolences may be shared at www.weisnermassart.com
A special thank you to Mrs. Jean Marsh & the staff of Algoma Long Term Care. Mrs. Pam Miller, director of Helping Hearts Assisted Living and staff; To Unity Hospice Staff. All of them are Angels on Earth. Thank You to the L-C Community Band for your friendship. He thought of you as family. Special thanks also to Tim Kinnard, Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from July 9 to July 13, 2019