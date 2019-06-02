|
Marvin Kuehl
Kewaunee - Marvin C. Kuehl, age 86, died May 29, 2019 at Linden Manor in Kewaunee after a brief illness following a recent cancer diagnosis. He was born January 16, 1933 in Kewaunee, son of the late Alvin "Hogan" Kuehl and Leona (Forst) Kuehl.
Marvin graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1951. In his youth he lived in the sheriff's quarters at what is now the Kewaunee County Jail Museum when both his father and mother served as Kewaunee County Sheriff for a 10 yr span in the 1940's & 50's.
He married Gertrude Zeman on June 27, 1959 in at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee, WI. Married for nearly 60 years, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren together.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Parish, graduating from Holy Rosary School and serving for many years as an usher, as well as an adult altar server and on the parish council. He was a former member of the Kewaunee Jaycees.
Marvin was employed for over 37 years at Wisconsin Public Service. Started in the Algoma office, then worked in the Kewaunee office as an estimator, retiring in 1994.
A proud and avid supporter of local sports, he served as a team manager throughout his high school years, and attended countless KHS ballgames over the past 70+ years. He spent many years organizing and managing men's teams for baseball, softball and the old-timers leagues. He enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and all Kewaunee teams and liked fishing, bowling, playing cards, and camping trips with the family when his children were growing up. He especially enjoyed his morning coffee downtown with the guys at Harbor Express.
Survivors include his wife: Gertrude Kuehl (married nearly 60 years); two sons: Kevin Kuehl, Green Bay; Ken Kuehl, Kewaunee; two daughters: Kathy Kuehl, Brooklyn, NY; Kris (Dan) Cunningham, Prairie du Sac, WI; two grandchildren: Evelyn and Evan Cunningham; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Mary and Don Verdegan, Kewaunee; Sister-in-law: Sue Zeman, Kewaunee; wonderful Godchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alvin and Leona Kuehl; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Edward and Frances Zeman; Brothers-in-law: Jerry Zeman and Lloyd Zeman; Nephew: Jon Verdegan.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Holy Rosary Church, 519 Kilbourn St. Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Dillenburg at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank: Bellin Hospital and the Unity Hospice Care workers. Mary Kay and the staff at Linden Manor in Kewaunee for their kindness and excellent care.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from June 2 to June 8, 2019