Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Seldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Seldon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Seldon Obituary
Mary E. Seldon

Algoma - Mary E. Seldon, 89, went to be with the love of her life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 29, 1930 in Chicago, IL to the late Doyne and Dorothy (Guntle) Jackson. On November 4, 1952 she was united in marriage to the John "Jack" Seldon, he preceded her in death on July 3, 2011. Mary drove school bus for Algoma for over 20 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Thomas) Mrowka, Wonder Lake, IL; Susan Laux, McHenry, IL; Kimberly (Earl) Heider, Algoma; sister, Tami Wilson, Madison; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Tiffany (Joey), Nicholas (Heidi), Angela (fiancé, Rob), Jeremy, Megan and Rebecca (fiancé, Josh); eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Alexus, Lana, Collin, Anabelle, Hayley, Brooklyn and Lily; brother-in-law, Gerald (Isabelle) Seldon; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Jackson; brothers, Paul, Doyne, Jr. and Robert.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit conference room, 1510 Fremont St., Algoma, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to say thank you for all your care from the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for the last six years.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -