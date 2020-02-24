|
Mary E. Seldon
Algoma - Mary E. Seldon, 89, went to be with the love of her life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 29, 1930 in Chicago, IL to the late Doyne and Dorothy (Guntle) Jackson. On November 4, 1952 she was united in marriage to the John "Jack" Seldon, he preceded her in death on July 3, 2011. Mary drove school bus for Algoma for over 20 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Thomas) Mrowka, Wonder Lake, IL; Susan Laux, McHenry, IL; Kimberly (Earl) Heider, Algoma; sister, Tami Wilson, Madison; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Tiffany (Joey), Nicholas (Heidi), Angela (fiancé, Rob), Jeremy, Megan and Rebecca (fiancé, Josh); eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Alexus, Lana, Collin, Anabelle, Hayley, Brooklyn and Lily; brother-in-law, Gerald (Isabelle) Seldon; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Jackson; brothers, Paul, Doyne, Jr. and Robert.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit conference room, 1510 Fremont St., Algoma, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to say thank you for all your care from the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for the last six years.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020