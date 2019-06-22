|
Maryann Lillian Tyndall
Egg Harbor - Maryann Lillian Tyndall, 78, of Egg Harbor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
She was born September 12, 1940 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Michael Peter and Mary Elizabeth (Porubsky) Jurica. Maryann graduated from St. Lawrence High School in Utica, MI in 1958. She married Larry Jones in Detroit in 1962, with whom she had four children with and raised in Algoma. Maryann met James D. Tyndall on a blind date and married at Old St. Joseph's Church, on the campus of St. Norbert College, De Pere in 2000. The two enjoyed traveling together and visited all the major United States National Parks, South America, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos. Maryann and Jim loved going for dinner, cross country skiing, and biking. They were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Juddville, where Maryann devoted much of her time being a lector, usher, communion server, serving on the worship committee, and helping wherever and whenever she was able.
She worked for the Wisconsin Label Corporation in Algoma for 25 years before retiring in Egg Harbor. Maryann had a strong love for rescuing kittens. She enjoyed volunteering at Birch Creek, landscaping, and gardening. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Maryann will be missed by her husband, Jim; children, Brian Jones of Cottage Grove, John (Lynn) Jones of Green Bay, Cindy (Dave) Williquette of De Pere, and Jennifer (Mike Zoelle) Jones of De Pere; step-daughters, Allison Tyndall of St. Robert, MO and Stephanie Tyndall of Moody, AL; grandchildren, Ethan and Natalie Jones, Michelle (Jason) Dahlke and Matt (Sharie) Williquette, Alexandria (Robbie) Neuville, Caitlin Dworak, Sarah Heesacker, Sean Heesacker, Alexa (Dino) Bilankov, Nick (Tia) Zoelle, and Reece (Josey) Zoelle; great-grandchildren, Chase, Aubree, and Emmett Dahlke, Cameron Williquette, Carter Jansen, Occie and Addeyson Dworak, and Max Bilankov; brother, Michael (Vi) Jurica; brother-in-law Jeff (Cheryl) Tyndall; and niece and nephew, Susan (Andre) Jurica and Michael (Liz) Jurica Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Jimmy (Laura) Tyndall; and great-grandson, Everett Neuville.
Maryann's life was celebrated with a memorial service on Monday, June 17 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Juddville and Pastor Frank Kauzlarich officiated.
Visitation was held before the memorial service at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Maryann's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Juddville.
"Our family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit team at Aurora Bay Care for their compassionate care and kindness."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the family of Maryann Tyndall. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Maryann may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on June 22, 2019