Michael "Moose" Urmanski
Algoma - Michael "Moose" Urmanski, 56, Algoma, passed away Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 at a short battle with cancer. He was born March 28, 1963 in Wausau to Walter and Katherine (Hahnheiser) Urmanski. Michael graduated from Newman High School in Wausau. He attended Marathon County College and then a tech school. He got his Bachelor of Science degree at UW Eau Claire. Michael married Carrie Clark in Eau Claire in 1985. He taught 3rd grade at the Mishicot Catholic Grade School, Reedsville grade school and then at St. Mary Catholic School in Algoma. The couple moved to Algoma while Michael was teaching in Algoma. After giving up teaching he worked at the Piggly Wiggly in Kewaunee for about 26 years.
Michael was an avid Packer fan for many years.
He is survived by his wife Carrie, his step mother Jean Urmanski, brother Jack (John) (Debbie) Urmanski, three sisters Mary Kay (Malcolm) Whittum, Ann (Tom) Line and Mary Alice (Steve) Benaszeski; two nieces Brianna Clark and Amanda Wiltgen and one nephew Gregory Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his mother Katherine and one brother Thomas.
Family and friends may gather at the Country Bible Church on Hwy 54, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of services at 3:00 PM. with Robert Steiner officiating. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau at a later date.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019