Myron J Haegele
Algoma - Myron J. Haegele, 57, Algoma, passed away, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Sturgeon Bay.
He was born Dec. 19, 1961 in Algoma to Frances and Laverne (Ferron) Haegele.
Myron graduated from Algoma High School and attended a Technical college and received his degree as an auto mechanic.
He entered the US Army in December of 1982 and served overseas for three years as a mechanic. After his discharge he came back to Algoma where he purchased his own mechanic shop in Sturgeon Bay and worked there up until the time of his death.
Myron was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Myron married Susan Hood on March 26, 1993 in Algoma.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, his mother Laverne, siblings Jerry (Kathy), Sandy Sheps, and James (Jennifer); mother-in-law Judy Hood, sister-in-law Gail (Carl) Waterstreet; his special nephews Jesse, Landon, Derek and Carl III, and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Frances, father-in-law John Hood and brother-in-law Robin Hood.
There will be a Celebration of Myron's Life at a later date.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangedments.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Myron's tribute wall as www.schinderle.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 28, 2019