Norbert Dhuey
Casco - Norbert J. Dhuey, 91, Casco, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Norbert was born on September 15, 1929, to the late Harold and Francis (Derenne) Dhuey. He married Delores Bellin on June 6, 1950, at St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Rosiere. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2014. He worked as a farmer for most of his life. He enjoyed playing cards, a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He enjoyed listening to polka music and polka dancing with Delores.
Norbert is survived by his 3 daughters, Barb (Roger) VanLieshout, Sue (Peter) Riley of Green Bay; and Jean (Mark) Dery of Milwaukee. Grandchildren Scott (Denise) VanLieshout, Paul (Jacquelyn) VanLieshout, Ben Riley, Kim Riley (special friend Ian), Kaitlyn, and Nathaniel Dery. Great Grandchildren Miranda, Trent, Ashley & Hunter VanLieshout, Mark Starr, Kaila & Faith VanLieshout; step-great-grandchildren, Justin and Haley, and Krista; step-great-great-grandchild Lukas; he is further survived by one sister-in-law Ruth Frisque and one nephew Jerry Frisque.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents Harold and Francis Dhuey, in-laws, Horace and Rose Bellin; brothers-in-law Cletus Bellin and Mark Frisque; granddaughter-in-law Toni VanLieshout; Godchild Kelly Frisque and niece Mary Jerabek.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face coverings must be worn. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
The family wishes to thank the staff at Autumn Fields Assisted Living for the great care of our dad.