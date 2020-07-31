1/1
Otilla Wautlet
Otilla Wautlet

Luxemburg - Otilla L. Wautlet, 95, Luxemburg, formerly of Rosiere, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Autumn Fields. She was born on March 27, 1925 to the late Paul And Josephine (Massart) Dantoin. She married Alfred Wautlet on June 26, 1946, at St. Hubert Catholic church in Rosiere, he preceded her in death December 23, 2004. Otilla loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, altar society, homemakers' group, 4-H leader, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by 3 children, Larry (Kathy) Wautlet, Daniel (Susan) Wautlet, Mary Jo (Mark) Jadin; grandchildren, Destree (Brad) Thompson, Steve Wautlet (significant other Cristina), Brandon Wautlet (significant other Beth), Scott (Lindsey) Fabry, Steve (Sara) Fabry, Nicole Wautlet (significant other Keith), Danielle (Jason) Ledvina, Alex (Stacy) Jadin; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Devin Thompson, Ella and Clara Fabry, Sophia Fabry, Henry, Jacob, and Samuel Jadin; she is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Otilla was preceded in death by her husband Alfred; grandchild, Derek Wautlet; brothers and sisters, Ransom (Margaret) Dantoin, Alden (Lorraine) Dantoin, Johanna (Otto) Juza, Grace (Robert) Tlachac, Esther (Kenneth) Burke; brothers-in-law Melvin (Laura) Wautlet and William Wautlet.

A private family visitation will take place at St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Rosiere with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Otilla's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www. wiesnermassart.com.

Special thank you to the staff at Autumn Fields and Southern Care Hospice for the special care given to Otilla.






Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 8, 2020.
