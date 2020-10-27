Patricia Marie Orsted
Town of Gibraltar - Patricia Marie Orsted, 89, of the Town of Gibraltar, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Orval, early Sunday morning, October 25, 2020. She died peacefully in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
Pat was born August 28, 1931 in Kewaunee, the daughter of Clifford and Mabel (Kulhanek) Wenniger. She attended St. Mary Parish in Algoma where she received the sacraments of baptism (taking the name of Cecelia), first Holy communion, and confirmation. Pat attended St. Mary School in Algoma and graduated from Algoma High School with the class of 1949.
She was united in marriage to Orval A. Orsted on June 24, 1950 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Algoma. They moved to the Town of Gibraltar in the 1950s where they raised their family.
Pat was a seventy-year member of St. Mary of the Lake Parish in Baileys Harbor (now Stella Maris Parish-Baileys Harbor site). She enjoyed playing the organ there for many years and was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Altar and Rosary Sodality.
Pat was as a baker for over 30 years and was known for her wedding cakes and amazing desserts for the Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. She made pastries, pies, and jams at the Cookery in Fish Creek. Pat enjoyed the years she worked in the deli at Main Street Market in Egg Harbor.
Pat loved working in her extensive vegetable and ornamental gardens and raising unique chickens ("the girls"). Most years, she processed hundreds of jars of produce and delighted in baking goodies for loved ones. Pat enjoyed bird watching and making bluebird houses. Pat was an enthusiastic troop leader for the local Girl Scout Troop.
Pat's love will live on in the hearts of her eight children, Ervin Orsted, Baileys Harbor; Patti (Richard) Czarnecki, Sturgeon Bay; Debbie (Tom) Knauer, Luxemburg; Clifford, Egg Harbor; Michele Isaacson, Green Bay; Keith (Heidi) Orsted, Oconomowoc; Mark (Laurie) Orsted, Fish Creek; and Marty Orsted, Green Bay; nine grandchildren, Christopher Bauman; Andrew and Jackie Orsted; Paulette Floyd; Nick Knauer; Julie and Eric Isaacson; Emily and Hailey Orsted; five great-grandchildren, Grady and Brody Bauman; Corben Orsted; Zackery Hilander; Mathew and Alex Floyd; daughter-in-law, Ida (Apple) Orsted; siblings-in-law, Wayne Raether, Joan Slaby, and Joyce Hussong.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Gregory and infant Joeseph; sister, Elizabeth Raether; siblings-in-law, Gardner Orsted, Jr., Edward Orsted, Wilma Biwer, Elaine Zahn, John Orsted, Ervin Orsted, Earl Orsted, Alvin Orsted, and Dale Orsted.
In consideration of current gathering limitations, Pat's life will be honored with a private Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Stella Maris Parish-Baileys Harbor site on Friday, October 30, 2020 with Fr. Thomas Farrell as celebrant. Those in attendance are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the "Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC" Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. Those anticipating viewing the service via Facebook are encouraged to "Like" the funeral home Facebook page any time prior to Mass. If livestreaming is not possible, the Mass recording will be uploaded on the Facebook page later in the day.
Pat will be laid to rest beside in St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery, beside her husband, Orval.
In lieu of flowers, the Patricia Orsted Memorial Fund is being created.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Orsted family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Pat may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
