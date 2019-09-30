|
|
Patrick "Frog" Michiels
Luxemburg - Patrick C. "Frog" Michiels, 71, Luxemburg, died Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019. He was born in the Town of Humboldt on March 17, 1948 to the late William H. and Anna (Ducat) Michiels.
Pat Attended Luxemburg High School graduating with the class of 1966. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262 in Luxemburg.
After the military, Pat worked for the family business, Michiels Poured Walls, until he purchased his tavern, Pat's Frog Station in August of 1977. From there, he put Frog Station, WI on the map. Over the years, he earned a reputation of being the place to be. Whether you were local or just passing through and wanted the "Frog Station Experience" he made you feel special. He had a knack for listening. He may not have always had a lot of words to say, but you could guarantee he took it all in.
Pat wrestled through his high school career and followed Luxemburg-Casco Wrestling and other sports to his last days. Pat was a loyal Brewers and Packers fan.
Pat enjoyed playing cards with his patrons and friends, especially cuyoo. He was a great host to his league teams of pool and cuyoo over the years. He was so proud of the many plaques they would bring home to him as they lined the walls of his home and tavern to this day. You could always count on fresh Belgian pies every year for his kermis. Frog's birthday was a like a holiday as he was born on St. Patrick's Day. People from all over came to visit him and you could always count on finding him decked out in his St. Patty's Day attire.
Frog Station was the hub for local deer hunters every year. The countless deer hunting stories will remain in the walls of Frog Station for years to come. Pat's boys could always count on peanuts in the shell, a little lunch and cold beers after the hunt. If you were lucky enough to bag the big one, you got the privilege of parking right out front to show it off.
Sundays all his friends would gather after church for happy hour and it was the place to be for Packer games where Frog would "buy a round" anytime the Packers scored. Over the years, his local patrons made a habit of just showing up with food for the games and even had a few tailgate parties in his parking lot.
Easter brought all the neighbors in every year where raw eggs in beer were consumed. The kids could always count on dishes of jelly beans and peeps to be lining the bar.
Survivors include; one sister Mary Ann (Milo) Linzmeier; one brother Clarence "Peanuts" (special friend Dorothy); one sister-in-law Janice Michiels, one godson, Mike (Angel) Michiels and many other nieces and nephews; his heartfelt extended family, Liz and Dan Dart, Cyndi and Jerry Dart.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two infant brothers, Clement "Clem", Jimmy, Benny, Charlie; one sister-in-law, Glenda Michiels; and his special friend LuLu (Darlene) DeGreef.
Friends may call 3:00 to 4:45 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sugarbush. Funeral 5:00 pm on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Full military rites following the funeral Mass. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Michiels Family. www.mcmahonfhcom
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in Pat "Frog" Michiels name.
Frog - you were loved by many. When you hear about making a name for yourself, you did just that. You were honest, kind, humble and a true legend. Thanks for all the memories!
A special thanks to the staff at Kewaunee Atrium, Oak Creek Assisted Living of Luxemburg and Unity Hospice. Marie and staff from Oak Creek and Jamie and Crystal from Unity Hospice, all of you were such a blessing to him and his family in his final days. A thank you is extended to Pat DeNoble, Jon Cravillion and Jerry Treml who took care of Pat and his yard, your help was so appreciated.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2019