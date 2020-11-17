1/1
Randall J. "Randy" Soukup
1952 - 2020
Randall "Randy" J. Soukup

Forestville - Randall "Randy" J. Soukup, 68, Forestville, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1952 in Door County to Raymond and Joanne (LeCloux) Soukup.

Randy graduated from the Southern Door High School in 1970. He worked at Palmer Johnson as a pipe fitter until he retired in 2004.

Randy married Martha Gruendemann August 24, 1979.

Randy enjoyed the time he spent with family, friends and Miss Kitty. He had a passion for his land and loved working on his tractors, cars, and building things in his garage.

Randy is survived by his wife, Martha, his mother Joanne De Namur, brothers Gary (Vicky) Soukup, Rick (Polly) Soukup, Jeff DeNamur and sister Michelle (Jeff) Bruemmer; he is further survived by his mother-in-law Marie Gruendemann, three sisters-in-law Sarah (Ken) Ridderikhoff, Hannah Gruendemann and Leah Gruendemann; Nephews Richard (Jamie) Soukup, Michael (Deven) Soukup, Greg Soukup, Nathan Bruemmer and Kyle Bruemmer and other great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond, step father Harry DeNamur, paternal and maternal grandparent, father-in-law Marcus Gruendemann and one nephew John Soukup.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Unity Hospice for all the care and kindness given to Randy and his family.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Randy's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, was entrusted to assist the family with arrangements.

If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. Love you always, Martha.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
