Randolph "Randy" Wendricks
Randolph "Randy" Wendricks

Green Bay - Randolph "Randy" Wendricks, 61, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran, Green Bay. He was born January 25, 1959 in Green Bay to Edward and Beverly (Widell) Wendricks Jr.

Randy graduated from the Luxemburg-Casco High School in 1977. He worked at the Carlton West for a time, then graduated from NWTC with a degree as a Tool And Dye Machinist. He worked at Metalcraft Mint in Green Bay for about 16 years. Due to his illness he had to retire early from his job.

Randy married Lori Pierre June 4, 1983 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma. They were married for 37 years.

Randy enjoyed working on cars in his earlier years, playing cards, traveling and camping with the family.

He is survived by his wife Lori, one son Brandon (Gina) Wendricks and daughter Rochelle (Rick) DeJardin; six grandchildren Adeline, Ellamae and Gabriel Wendricks, Braxley, Hadli and Brekken DeJardin; one sister Debbie (Mark) Poradek, two brothers Brian (Debbie) Wendricks and Jim (Shelly) Wendricks; mother-in-law Beverly Pierre, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lisa (Marc) Mraz, Linda (Mike) Delorit, Kevin Pierre and Kellie Derenne (finance' Troy Williquette), many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Francis Pierre and niece Paige Derenne.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma, from 12:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

The family wants to give a very special thank you to Woodside Lutheran, especially the staff on the Hollyberry Wing that Randy was in and Unity Hospice for the care and kindness given to Randy and his family. Lori wants to thank special friends Doug and Connie Ludwig for all of their support over the years.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Randy's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
