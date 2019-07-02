|
Rhonda Rae Blake
Green Bay - Rhonda Rae Blake, age 65, of Green Bay, died Sunday morning, June 30, 2019. The daughter of Boyd and Betty Blake, she was born on September 7, 1953 in rural Mediapolis, Iowa.
Rhonda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, sharing traditions of baking cinnamon rolls, gardening, and her love of animals. She enjoyed fish fries, Christmas music, swimming at the CP Center, and being outside.
She is survived by four children, Michelle & Michael Paris of Milwaukee, Steve & Sarah Mumme of Luxemburg, Timothy & Emy Mumme of Green Bay, and Lisa & Tommy Elmore of Burlington; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Maximus, Alexandria, Haliee, Russell, Jackson, Nikolas, and Sammy; and two great granddaughters, Cecilia and Madelynn. Further survived by siblings, Wendel Blake and Marla Brenner. She was preceded in death by her parents and her best friend, Bertdog.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Monday, July 8, from 3:00-4:30pm, with a Memorial Service to follow immediately, at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens, 2600 Larsen Road. The family requests memorials to the CP Center of Green Bay.
The family would like to thank the ICU and 4th floor nursing staff at Bellin Hospital along with Unity Hospice for their loving care and respect shown to Rhonda in her last days. Simply Cremation of Green Bay is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from July 2 to July 6, 2019