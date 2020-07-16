Richard Zellner
Kewaunee - Richard (Dick) D. Zellner, 93, Kewaunee, WI, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Anna's House in New Franken. He was born January 12, 1927, in Walhain to the late Charles and Anna (Friex) Zellner. He married Rosella Wery, on May 13, 1947 at St. Odile Church, Thiry Daems. Dick served in the U. S. Army from 1945 to 1947 and was stationed in Germany during World War II.
Dick and his late wife, Rosella, owned and operated a successful farm in the Town Of Carlton from 1949-1972 (having a major fire in 1959 and rebuilding one of the first raised milking parlors), then owned and operated Zellner Construction & Equipment from 1973-1984 until retiring. He and Rosella were actively involved in starting the SHARE Program in Kewaunee County. Dick was involved with maintenance of St. Joseph's of Norman cemetery, a volunteer at Agriculture Heritage as both a guide and maintenance of the property, plus a Town of Carlton Zoning Administrator for many years. He was a lifetime member of St Joseph's Church, Norman, Robinson American Legion Post 538 Carlton, and of the Knights of Columbus. Dick's pride and joy was his family, private lake by his house, getting his GED at the age of 58 in 1985 and his success in farming.
Dick is survived by: two daughters and son-in-laws, Donna (Pat) Flanagan, Arvada, CO, Karen (David) Frisque, Luxemburg, WI, three daughter-in-laws, Margie Zellner, Luxemburg, Diane Zellner, Kewaunee and Pam Pride, Algoma; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great-grandchildren; three brothers and sister-in-laws; Leonard (Delores) Zellner, New Franken; Cyril (Donna) Zellner, Luxemburg; Russell (Dorothy) Zellner, New Franken.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Rosella; sons Donald and David, three infant daughters; one infant grandson, Michael Zellner; one infant great-grandson, Mason Wozniak; sisters and brother-in-laws; Elsie (Augie) Haen, Loretta (Bernard) LeRoy, Albertine (Raymond) Paye; Betty (Raymond) VanDenPlas; brothers and sister-in-laws, Clarence (Germaine) Zellner; Elmer (Dora) Zellner and Alvin (Eleanor) Zellner.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 26, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee. Robinson American Legion will hold a veteran service at 6:00 PM and a parish wake service will be at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 27, at St. Isadore the Farmer Parish, Tisch Mills, with the mass to follow at 11:00 AM and Fr. Dennis Drury officiating. To protect all with pre-existing conditions, we politely ask family and friends to wear masks and social distance when attending. A private family entombment will take place in Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay, WI. Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no dinner following the Mass. Thank you for understanding.
Messages and cards of sympathy may be mailed to Buchanan Funeral Home, 1425 Ellis St, Kewaunee, WI 54216 or online at https://www.buchananfh.com
.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice and the loving and caring staff at Anna's House.