Rick Ropson
Luxemburg - Rick D. Ropson, 46, Luxemburg, died unexpectedly of a heart attack, early Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on July 27, 1973 to Daniel and Lorna (Detjen) Ropson. On October 14, 2000 he married his high school sweetheart, Tracie A. Lipsh at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. He was a 1991 graduate of Algoma High School.
Rick was employed with Siegwerk Products and Solutions in Algoma and was a long-time employee in the label industry for several companies. He was very active in the community, volunteering as a board member of youth Blue Jay Baseball and L/C United Softball Organization, also coaching the youth leagues. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Nascar races, Nashville, Florida, Hodag, skiing, beaches and swimming in the pool with his children, family excursions on the boat and he also liked spending days up at the cottage. Rick loved music, played drums and enjoyed DJ-ing. He was the life of the party, always ready to mix you a drink. He loved playing cards. Cribbage and sheep head were some of his favorite games to play. Nieces and nephews often referred to their uncle as "Uncle Doo-Dah". Close friends and family called Rick "Ricky Doo-Dah". Spending time with all of them was important to Rick, especially his children which he loved and was so proud of. He always attended their sporting events and will continue in spirit.
Survivors include his wife Tracie and their two children, Emily Rose and Ethan Jacob, his parents Daniel and Lorna Ropson, Luxemburg; one sister, Tammy Bryfczynski, Howard; his father in-law, Ron Lipsh, Luxemburg; his mother in-law, Diann Denault (Mark), Howard; one brother in-law, Travis (Jodi) Lipsh, DePere; Tracie's grandmother, Mary Denault, Green Bay; nieces and nephews, Michael, Ryan, Connor, Evan, Lexy, and Sydney; many other relatives and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by one brother in-law, Jon Bryfczynski; his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends may call at St. Mary Church Luxemburg, 1:30 to 4:30 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Closing prayer service 4:30 pm with Rev. Daniel Schuster. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral service 11:00 am, Monday, at the church with Rev. Miton Suess officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the Ropson family www.mcmahonfh.com.
In lieu of floral tributes and other expression of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established for Rick's children.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to the Luxemburg Fire and Rescue Department, the Kewaunee County Sheriff and staff at Aurora Hospital ER Trauma Department, for your care and compassion.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 25, 2020