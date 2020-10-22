1/1
Rita M. Gilson
1931 - 2020
Rita M. Gilson

Algoma - Rita M. Gilson, 89, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in the Town of Lincoln, July 30, 1931 to John and Alice (Jandrin) Boulanger.

Rita married Merle Gilson October 31, 1950 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln.

Rita worked at the Plumbers in Algoma for about 30 years and retired on her birthday, July 30, 1993. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she also ejoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, feeding and watching her birds outside her kitchen window. In her earlier years she enjoyed cooking and baking.

Rita is survived by her three daughters Linda Yunk, Algoma; Sandy Zima, Algoma; and Karen (Tim) Johnson, Foster City, MI; five grandchildren Norie Yunk (Darren), Nichole (Lee) Todd, Natalia (Travis) Cox, Eli (Taylor) Johnson and Austin Johnson; five great grandchildren Evan Idso, Jane and Juliet Todd, Johnny Cox and Grayson Johnson; one sister Delores (Dennis) Linzmeier, Two Rivers; one brother Jim (Marge) Boulanger, Green Bay; two sisters-in-law Carol Gilson, Minocqua; and Irene Boulanger, Kewaunee; one brother-in-law John (Joan) Roberts, Kaukauna; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Merle, December 23, 2019, grandson Noah Johnson, son-in-law Jack Yunk, three brothers and two sisters-in-law Albert (Delores) Boulanger, Lawrence (Marie) Boulanger and Donald Boulanger; two sisters and one brother-in-law Angela (Clifford) Wery and Marie Roberts.

Family and friends will gather, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.

The family wants to give special thanks to Merle Colburn, Jim Boulanger, Brian Boulanger and Unity Hospice, especially Heather for all their help, care and kindness given to mom and our family.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Rita's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
OCT
24
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
