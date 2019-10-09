|
Robert "Bob" Ledvina
Luxemburg - Robert "Bob" J. Ledvina, 78, Pilsen, died peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, with his wife by his side. He was the only child born to the late Emil J. and Lillian C. (Cisler) Ledvina on July 4, 1941. After attending Luxemburg High School Bob went to work at Ellisville Co-op Cheese Factory, Hamilton Plywoods. In 1959 he entered the United States Marine Corps. serving seven years and was honorably discharged in 1966. Bob married Sandra "Sandy" M. Krines on April 27, 1963 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Stangelville.
In 1965 his love for farming became a reality when he purchased a dairy farm in the Pilsen area. Together Bob and Sandy ran the farm for over 30 years, later selling to his son but remaining active on the farm until these last two weeks. He also drove school bus for the L-C School district for 40 years. Bob loved his family especially the little ones, he was quite the teaser. He especially enjoyed attending the grandchildren's sporting events. Bob also loved polka music and for years followed numerous bands at the Polka Festivals and dances throughout the country. He enjoyed Friday fish fry's, watching the Brewers and Old Time TV.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy and their three children, Dr. Kay (Brian) Prendergast P.H.D, Chicago; Scott (Sue) Ledvina, Pilsen; Todd (Tracy) Ledvina, Stangelville; six grandchildren, Travis (Tiffany) Ledvina, Ashley (Dave) Paplham, Tanner Ledvina (Nicole), Jordan, Jared and Alaina Ledvina; six great-grandchildren, Jude, Eloise, Graham, Oliver, Lydia and Logan; five sisters in law and five brothers in law, Joan (Gerald) Ledvina, Rita (Merlin) Pribyl, Marilyn (Dick) Lensmire, Betty (Ralph) Allen, Karen (Dan) Pelishek; two special aunts, Emily Johnson, Irene Ledvina; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Mary Beth; a special niece, Susan Ledvina; his father in law and mother in law, Frank and Anastasia (Estel) Krines; his step mother in law, Margaret (Skaletski) Krines.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm at the funeral home with Christal Wauvrunek, Pastoral Minister. Visitation will continue between 9:30 am and 10:45 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site, Pilsen. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pilsen, with full military rites at graveside by the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262, Luxemburg.
The Ledvina Family wishes to extend a special thank you to Family, Friends and neighbors these past two weeks, for your prayers, help and support given to Bob. Also, the staff of St. Vincent Hospital, especially Erin and Unity Hospice for your care and concern.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 19, 2019