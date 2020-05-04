Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
1960 - 2020
Robert Reed Obituary
Robert Reed

Kewaunee - Robert F. Reed Sr. (60) passed away at his home on May 03, 2020 with family at his side after a long battle with cancer.

Robert (Bob) was born to the late Bernard and Evelyn(Moreau) Reed of Two Rivers on March 12,1960. After high school Bob provided for his family by working at Manitowoc Grey Iron and later moved to the Two Creeks Nuclear Power Plant where he worked uniti his retirement in 2019. He loved work there and always had many stories.

Bob loved camping in Lakewood, attending his grandchildrens activities, walking his dog Bella on the trail,Shooting and fishing, as well as an occasional Heiniken. He had a great sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He was always up for shenanigans and "B. S." stories. His heart was great, and he would help anyone.

Bob leaves behind a wife Penny, two daughters, Stacy (Travis) Daron, Nicole (Greg) Gretz. Three grandchildren, Aidan and Addison Gretz and Justyce Daron, and very special niece Selene. Brothers and sisters include: Linda(Allen)Robinson, Bernie(Jackie) Reed, Joe Reed, Sandy (Rod) Mushero, Judy(Myron) Miller, Phil Reed, Pat (Denise)Reed, Teresa Kent as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bob is reunited eternally with his beloved, one and only son Rj and his mother and father as well as many family and friends.

Special Thanks to: Dr. Yetter,Aurora Pallitive Care, Aurora Hospice, and all the very special family and friends that sent gifts, food and prayers. We are forever thankful.

Honorary pallbearers: Karl Roushlow, Nick Reed, Pat Reed, Joe Reed, Phil Reed, Bernie Reed. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 4 to May 9, 2020
