Rose Duescher
Kewaunee - Rose Duescher, age 93 Luxemburg, formerly of Kewaunee died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Marinette on January 16, 1927 to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Stoveken) Vandenberg.
She graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1946. She then worked for a number of years at her father's Gamble's General Store, in the building which is now Kunkel's Korner. She married Richard B. Duescher Jr. on June 7, 1950 and he preceded her in death on October 25, 1994.
She was a lifelong member of St. Therese Parish and the Rosary Society. She enjoyed music, playing the piano and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include seven children: Tom (Pat) Duescher, Denmark; Harry Duescher, Green Bay; Betty (Charlie) Ratajczak, New Holstein; Bob (Betty) Duescher, Luxemburg; Sue (Bob) Massart, Brussels; Fran (Ken) Brezinski, Kewaunee; Bonni (Fiancé, Phil Romdenne) Gauger, Casco; twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren; three sisters: Angela Paul, MN; Helen (Bob) DeGrave, Green Bay; Mercedes Vandenberg, San Francisco, CA; Jerry Vandenberg, Kaukauna; a sister-in-law: Pat Vandenberg, Madison.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Nancy; brothers: Loren Vandenberg; Allan (Betty) Vandenberg; Jim Vandenberg; Dennis Van Den Berg; her twin sister: Rita Vandenberg; sister: Teresa (Clem) Derenne.
Friends may call after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee. A parish wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m. by Christal Wavrunek. Visitation continues until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be at St. Joseph/St. John Church, Pilsen after 10:00 a.m. Monday until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 p.m. by Fr.Dennis Drury assisted by Christal Wavrunek. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, care givers at Helping Hearts Assisted Living and the caring nurses at Bellin Hospital.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7, 2020