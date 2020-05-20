|
Rose (Rosie) Schaller
Kewaunee - Rose A. (Rosie) Schaller, age 98, of Kewaunee passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Kewaunee Health Care Center. She was born in Ctenice, Czechoslovakia on June 2,1921 to the late Anton and Anna (Reichl) Kotyza.
Rose came to the United States in 1924 with her mother and two of her three siblings to meet with her father who was in Kewaunee. She attended Footbridge Grade School and graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1938.
She started her career with Wisconsin Telephone Company as a switchboard operator in Kewaunee and retired from A.T.& T. in Appleton thirty years later and was a lifetime member of the A.T. &T. Pioneers. She enjoyed flower gardening like her mother, cooking and baking for family get togethers, extensive reading, walking and dancing the Polka. She also spent many winters in Florida enjoying the warm weather.
Rose is survived by her five children: Susan (Jim) Zak, Milwaukee; Paul, Two Rivers; David , Baraboo/Kewaunee; Jim (Lisa), Kewaunee; John, Green Bay; her brother: Tony (Donna) Kotyza, Kewaunee; sister-in-law: Julia Kotyza, Kewaunee; ten grandchildren: Jared (Jessica) Zak; Jamie (Andre) Kaul; Jennifer (Greg) Pope; Sara (Pat) Kiely; Jeffrey and special friend, Theresa; Jessup (Jenny) Schlies; Jeremy Schaller and Fiancé, Abby; Jason (Nikki) Schaller; Corinne Schaller; Hayden Schaller; eight great grandchildren: McKenzie, Amelia Kaul; Nora Kiely; Clara and Hudson Schlies; Caleb, Peyton and Logan Schaller and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children: Andrew Schaller; a brother: Joe Kotyza; a sister and brother-in-law: Millie and Larry Verdegan.
Visitation, limited to five people at a time, will be after 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 22 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee until a private funeral service at 2:00 p.m. which will be live streamed at www.holyrosarykewaunee.com. Go to "Parish" and click on "watch this weeks Mass". Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Mom was a kind, sweet, independent lady who always put others ahead of herself, even while she was struggling with dementia. We all will miss you.
Rose's family would like to thank the staffs of Kewaunee Care Center and Unity Hospice for the loving care they gave her. A special thanks to our brother, Dave for all the time and care he spent with our mother.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 20 to May 30, 2020