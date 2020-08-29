Ruth Barbara Dier
Algoma - Ruth Barbara Dier, 98, was called to her eternal home August 28, 2020. She was born December 31, 1921 in Rio Creek, WI., to Mathias and Anna (Prokupek) Bank.
Ruth graduated from the Rio Creek Grade School and the Algoma High School.
On October 19, 1940 she married Robert Novak and this union gave them two children Richard and Joyce. Robert was killed in action during World War II in 1945 at Luzon, Philippine Islands.
Ruth then married Leo Dier September 2, 1961. They built their home together which was a source of great pride to Ruth. Weekends often found them riding around to enjoy the scenery of near by Wisconsin and visiting Catholic Churches in the area. Leo preceded her in death January 20, 2000.
Ruth worked at the St. Mary School lunch program for three years before she began work at the Algoma Utility Commission. She worked there for 31 years and always referred to it as the "best job in the City of Algoma".
Ruth was an active member of St. Mary Parish and the Rosary Society, The American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children Richard (Lorelie) Novak, Lincoln NE and Joyce (Thomas) Engler Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren Monica (Ray) Merriman, Ft. Pierre, SD, Andrew (Carrie) Novak, Omaha, NE, Matthew (Stefanie Pearlman) Novak, Lincoln, NE, Mitchell (Melanie) Novak, Nebraska City, NE, Jonathan (Jamie)Engler, Scotts Valley, CA, Jeffery (Desiree) Engler and Victoria Waked all of Las Vegas, NV; 14 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. She was further preceded in death by in-laws Frank and Elizabeth (Kersten) Novak and Michael and Helen (Feuerstein) Dier. her step father George Liska, her sisters Mary Walter Sell, Madeline (Raymond) Larson, Myrtle (Arthur) Haack, Eleanora Seidl and her brothers Eli, Mathias, John and Edward Bank, many other brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews from the Novak and Dier families.
There will be a public viewing, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made out the St. Mary Parish or the Algoma Public Library.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
There will be a video of the Mass later that day of the service on the Schinderle Funeral Home U-tube page.
