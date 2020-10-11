Ruth M. Rodrian
Algoma - Heaven has gained another angel. On Friday, October 9, 2020, Ruth Marie (Stoller) Rodrian, age 93, quietly passed away with Ann at her side. She is now reunited with Sylvester, her loving husband of 62 years.
Ruth was born March 31, 1927 in Algoma to the late William, Sr. and Mary (Cihlar) Stoller. She was their second of 11 children. She graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and Algoma High School.
On August 27, 1947, Ruth married Sylvester Rodrian at St. Mary's Church. They were blessed with three children - James, Ann, and Paul.
Ruth's exceptional secretarial skills were a benefit to the Algoma Net Company where she worked after high school graduation. She also worked at the Algoma Record Herald and St. Mary's School office. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Rosary Society where she served as treasurer for 4 years and President for 17 years. She received the St Mary's Good Steward Award in 2011. In her free time she loved to cook, sew, travel and work in her garden. She especially enjoyed her garden, when Sylverster kept the weeds out! They enjoyed many loving years on Perry Street in Algoma, WI.
As Ruth entered heaven, she was met by her husband, Sylvester, her parents, William, Sr and Mary (Cihlar) Stoller and her brothers William Jr, Frank, John, Jim, Joe, Bob, and sisters Johanna, Mary Ann, Veronica, and Carol and all of Sylvester's siblings and their spouses.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her children, Jim (Janet) Rodrian, Grafton, Ann, Green Bay, and Paul (Jodie) Rodrian of Colorado. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren -Jeffrey, Julia, Emma Rodrian, CA - David, Erin, Tanner, Parker Rodrian, CO - Laura Rodrian, Milwaukee - Logan Rodrian - CO, Katie, Brad, Avery, Breccan Taylor, CO.
She is also survived by brother-in-law Joe Paradise, sisters-in-law Bertha Stoller, Mary Jane Stoller, Gen Stoller and Darlene Stoller. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A PRIVATE FAMILY Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church - Algoma with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma, is assisting the family. With the health and safety of everyone in mind, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn. The family requests that no flowers be sent, thank you!
Thank's to Sunrise Village in Allouez and Unity Hospice for their loving care. Thank you also to her doctor, Dr. Paula Ferron. Cards and memorials in Ruth's name may be sent to Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, 1617 Flora Ave, Algoma, WI 54201.
Loving and kind in all her ways, upright and just to the end of her days, sincere and true in her heart and mind, a beautiful memory she left behind.