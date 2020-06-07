Ryan Bruechert
Kewaunee - Ryan Dean Bruechert, Neenah, formerly of Kewaunee died unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Friday May 29, exactly one month from his 37th birthday.
Ryan was born to Ron and Julie Bruechert on June 29th 1983 at St vincent hospital in Green Bay.
After a brief stint stocking shelves in the grocery store, Ryan spent his career at VanVreedes in Appleton working his way up from deliveries to furniture manager in the warehouse.
He was a fan of all WI sports, Packers, Brewers and Badgers, most of all a huge fan of NASCAR. Above all though was the time he spent with his son, grilling, gaming, and just hanging out.
Ryan is survived by his parents, one son Ryan, a sister Sara (Adam) Witcpalek, special nephew Jase, grandmother Lillian Siebold, many aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Also surviving is the mother of his son Tamara Secker.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather James Siebold, paternal grandmother Sandi Zuege and grandfathers, Ken Zuege and Glen Bruechert, one uncle Dean Zuege and an Aunt, Ellen Siebod.
The family would like to thank childhood and lifelong friend John Wallace for everything he has done in this time.
Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee on Saturday, June 13 after 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. by Rev. Dr. John Wallace.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 13, 2020.