Judge S. Dean Pies
Algoma - Former Kewaunee Circuit Court & Reserve Judge S. Dean Pies passed away on November 25, 2020 at his home in Algoma, WI, surrounded by his family. He was born April 5, 1928 in Sawyer, now Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Marvin W. and Edith (Krueger) Pies, attended Sturgeon Bay High School and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin (Madison) with a Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctorate Degree.
Dean was married to Betty J. Trodahl on April 26, 1952 at the Shiloh Moravian Church. They were married just under 68 years when Betty passed away on April 3, 2020. They had three children that they loved and cherished. They were preceded in death by their son Attorney Marvin W. Pies. Dean is survived by a daughter Kaare A. Auditore, an Occupational Therapist Registered and Licensed (Michael L. Walker), Algoma, WI, and a son Attorney Torren K. Pies (Ellen), Stevens Point, WI. He is also survived by four grandchildren Nickolas M. Auditore (Abby), Phoenix, AZ, Madeline K. Pies, Chicago, IL, Olivia A. Pies, Madison, WI, and Torren Dawson Pies, Chicago, IL, and one great grandchild, Aria Kaarly Auditore, Phoenix, AZ.
The family would like to thank his special friend, Angela Walker, of Green Bay, WI.
Dean was a Korean War Veteran (1950-1953), serving with C Battery, 625th Field Artillery Battalion, 40th Infantry Division & A Battery, 37th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd (Indianhead) Division, as a Forward Observer & Battery Executive Officer, as well as being a training officer with the Korean Army 205th Field Artillery Battalion, being discharged with the rank of 1st Lt.
While in the military, he was awarded the Korean Service Metal with three Service stars, the Commendation Ribbon with Medal Pendant, the United Nations Service Metal, the National Defense Service Metal, and the Korean War Service Medal awarded by the Republic of Korea.
Judge Pies practiced law in Algoma with Attorney George F. Miller and later with Attorneys Jacob P. Blazkovec and James L. Evans from 1958 to 1979.
He served as City Attorney for the City of Algoma for over eight years as well as Village Attorney for the Villages of Egg Harbor and Forestville, incorporating both as villages.
He was elected and served as District Attorney for Kewaunee County for two terms from 1963 to 1966, and later elected and served as Kewaunee County Circuit Court Judge from 1980 to 1992, thereafter serving as a State of Wisconsin Reserve Judge until January 2000.
Judge Pies was a member of the Wisconsin, Kewaunee County and Door-Kewaunee Bar Associations. An Eagle Scout in early life and active in Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Cubmaster, District Officer, Troop Committeeman, and Order of the Arrow member, receiving the District Trailblazer award and Axe in 1968.
Judge Pies was also involved in the following organizations: Wisconsin Alumni Association, Algoma Boat Club, Henry S. Baird Lodge #174 F. & A. M., Ernest-Haucke Post #236 American Legion, Wisconsin Trial Judges Association, and the 2nd Indianhead Association. He was also a member of the Algoma United Methodist Church, being a Trustee for 22 years and Chairman for 9 years.
He was also a Director of the former Bank of Rio Creek, The Algoma Bank, the Community State Bank and its successor F&M Bank-Algoma. He was the Government Appeal Agent for the Kewaunee County Selective Service Board from 1967 to 1971.
He was also a former President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Algoma Lions Club and a recipient of the Lions Key. In early Algoma years, he was active in Voluntary Republican Party politics, being a past Kewaunee County Chairman and also was a former Director of the Algoma Chamber of Commerce.
Judge Pies was a Life Member of the former Hostak-Novak VFW Post #7152 being Commander for 4 years. When that ceased to exist, he became a member of the Kewaunee County VFW Post #3392.
Other organizations he was a member of included: Kewaunee County Historical Society, Wisconsin Historical Society, life member of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association and the Wisconsin Alumni Association. He was an original member of the Cherryland Vagabonds Motorcycle Club and a member and past President of the Shiloh Church Cemetery Association.
There will be a private family service at the Shiloh Moravian Church. There will be full military honors at the graveside for Dean.
