Scott David Pelnar was born May 15, 1960 in Marquette, Michigan the son of Emil "Herb" and Joyce (Kuehl) Pelnar. The family moved to Rochester, MN in 1972 where Scott graduated from John Marshall High School in 1979. He enlisted into the Air Force and served as a radar technician on F-16's stationed in Germany and stateside. Following his honorable discharge he attended Austin Vocational School and earned an Associates degree in Robotics. He was employed with Burroughs Corporation where he was further trained in computers and transferred to England. After several years, he moved to Boston, MA and returned to Rochester, MN where he worked at IBM and later Brentwood Inn and Suites.
Scott enjoyed spending time on his computer and working with computer graphics. He had a dry sense of humor and usually was up on all the latest technology and gadgets. Halloween was his favorite holiday and many at work enjoyed the creative costumes he wore. He loved animated movies and cartoons, enjoyed fishing, cooking and time spent at cabins.
He is survived by his parents, Emil "Herb" and Joyce Pelnar of Rochester, MN; sister, Cindy Kyle of Boise, ID; nephews, Christopher (Sarah) Kyle and Garrett (Sarah) Kyle all of Seattle, WA; aunt and uncle, Carl Pelnar of Kewaunee, WI and Gladys (Louis) Sievert of Two Rivers, WI and a host of cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Apr. 27, 2019