|
|
Shaun T. Clausen
Kewaunee - Shaun T. Clausen, 58, from Green Bay, WI, died unexpectedly on October 15, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1961 in Green Bay to the late Alfred and Sarah (VanAdestine) Clausen. Shaun lived in Green Bay until 1986, he then moved to Kewaunee, WI where he resided until 2013. He relocated to Belvidere, IL from 2014 until the time of his passing.
Shaun was a graduate of Preble High School class of 1979. He obtained his Associates Degree in Instrumentation from NWTC in Green Bay, he then proceeded to earn a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management/Nuclear Science at the University of Maryland class of 2001. Shaun worked as a Nuclear Engineer at Kewaunee Nuclear Generating Station from August 1982 to July 2013. He was most recently working as a Nuclear Engineer at Byron Nuclear Generating Station in Byron, IL.
Shaun was a flight enthusiast. He had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying when he could. Shaun enjoyed flight events, pilot workshops and flight journals. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, intriguing games, problem solving and "inventing". He loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. Shaun was a lifetime member of the EAA and belonged to the EAA Chapter 1414 in Poplar Grove, IL.
Shaun will be sadly missed by his family, including his two sons, Jared Clausen, Belvidere, IL; Scott Clausen, Suamico, WI; two daughters, Andrea Clausen, Minneapolis, MN; Jennifer Clausen, Kewaunee, WI; grandchild, Gedi Clausen, Oshkosh, WI; brother, Michael R. (Pamela) Clausen, The Villages, Florida; sisters, Patricia (Greg) Thatcher, Shawano, WI; Rita (Ken) Jerabek, Shawano, WI; and Kathleen (Bill) Gehrke, Appleton, WI; his four legged friend, Maddie; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Sarah Kabacinski and nephew, Pfc. Ryan Jerabek, USMC.
Funeral service was held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, Green Bay. Burial took place at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019