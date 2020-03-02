Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Sherri Buresh
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site
Pilsen, WI
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site
Pilsen, WI
Sherri Buresh Obituary
Sherri Buresh

Pilsen - Sherri L. Buresh, 50, of Pilsen, died early Monday morning, March 2, 2020, spending her last day with her family, and was true to herself, "kept fighting" until the end! She was born in Green Bay on April 14, 1969 to Roger F. and Barbara A. (Kohlbeck) Buresh. Sherri was a caregiver, a natural, working for Homes for Independent Living as a valuable employee. She touched many lives with her work. Sherri was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Survivors include her two children, Daniel Selner, Jennifer (Calvin Mueller) Selner, all of Eaton; her parents, Roger and Barb Buresh, Pilsen; three brothers, Jeff (Nancy) Buresh, Pilsen; Joe (Carrie) Buresh, Eaton; Dave (Amy) Buresh, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins further survive.

Sherri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Marge Buresh; Quirin and Beatrice Kohlbeck.

Friends may call 3:30 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG. Closing prayer service 7:00 pm on Wednesday. Visitation will continue between 9:30 and 10:45 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site in Pilsen. Funeral 11:00 am on Thursday, at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating and Christal Wavrunek assisting. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pilsen. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2020
