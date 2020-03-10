|
Shirley M Holub
Algoma -
Shirley M. Holub, 67, Algoma, passed away unexpectedly Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at the Holub family homestead. She was born July 11, 1952 in Algoma to Roland and Dorothy (Mueller) Holub.
Shirley graduated from the Algoma High School in 1970 and then attended the University of Green Bay. She spent most of her career in various aspects of the Hospitality Industry. She enjoyed listening to music, was an animal lover, avid cook, nurturing plants, a world class bargain hunter and was a care giver for her mom and others.
Shirley is survived by her three sisters Jeanne (Rick) Meyers, Vacaville, CA; Susan Younk, Sussex, WI; and Karen (Scott) McDonald, Elk Grove, CA; she will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially her nephew William Laes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Tom Holub, sister-in-law Doris Holub and two brothers-in-law Nate Shabow and Steve Younk.
There will be a celebration of Shirley's life this summer by the family.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
