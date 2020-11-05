1/1
Shirley Mae Jadin
Shirley Mae Jadin

Casco - Shirley Mae Jadin, 85, Casco, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on March 24, 1935 in Green Bay to the late Marvin and Bernice (Phillips) Jacobs.

She married Gaylord Jadin at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Casco on October 8, 1953. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2007.

She was employed by Northbrook Country Club and then the Luxemburg-Casco School District as a cook for 20 years - a job she truly loved. She was a member of the Altar Society, enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. In her retirement she enjoyed playing cards and working at the food pantry. She loved living in the Village of Casco and her wonderful neighbors. Her true love and enjoyment however, came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her children; Terri (Ken) Thiry, Sister Bay, Joe (Mary) Jadin, Green Bay, Kevin (Melissa) Jadin, Charlton, Mass., Rob (Deanne) Jadin, Green Bay; daughter-in-law, Kathy Jadin, Green Bay; 12 grandchildren, Nicole Thiry, Heather (Jeff) Paulis, Stephanie Long, Stacy Thiry, Amanda (Bob) Abshire, Matt (Mary) Jadin, Kayla (fiancé Ash Jordan) Jadin, Peyton Jadin, Ryan (Courtney) Elblein, Jessica (special friend Jordan Moe) Jadin, Kelsey Jadin, and Tyler Jadin; 5 great-grandchildren and one due very soon, Avery, Evan, and Ian Paulis, Olivia Abshire, and Rowan Jadin; sister-in-law, Vida Jacobs.

Besides her husband Gaylord and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rick, and her brother and best friend, Dick; her in-laws, Louis and Gladys Jadin; and brothers-in-law, Larry Jadin and Mark Jadin.

PRIVATE services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the Holy Trinity Facebook page and a link will be provided on wiesnermassart.com. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings are to be worn. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. Please send memorial cards to Wiesner and Massart Funeral Home, ATTN: Shirley Jadin Family, PO Box 128, Casco, WI 54205.

Shirley's family extends a special thank you to Lori and Stacy and the entire staff at Autumn Fields. You became part of our family and we are forever grateful for the care and concern you gave our mom.






Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2020.
