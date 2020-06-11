Shirley Mae Kirchman
1930 - 2020
Shirley Mae Kirchman

Algoma - Shirley Mae Kirchman, 89, Algoma, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care. She was born July 22, 1930 in Algoma to William and Viola (Sell) Kirchman.

There will be a public memorial service, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joel McKenney and Pastor John Moll officiating. Burial will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma assisted the family with arrangements.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
