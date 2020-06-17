Steven J. Hujet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven J. Hujet

Algoma - Steven J. Hujet, 61, Algoma, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 at home.

A blustery "ol' bear", he had a helping hand for anyone who needed one.

He is survived by the love of his life, longtime significant other, Tracy Pagel, her daughter Jessica and her children Ayden and Jayda. He is further survived by his three brothers Dennis, Rick and Jerry and their families, and his children Bob and Sara and their families, Tracy's family and many friends, especially his friend Mary Jo.

There will be a public gathering, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, It was Steven's wish not to have a formal religious service.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family would like to you to make a donation to the charity of your choice in Steven's memory.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Steven's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved