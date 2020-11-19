Vivian R. HeidmannWisconsin Rapids - Vivian R. Heidmann, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Our House Assisted House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids of complications of COVID-19.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday November 23, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Algoma. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Vivian was born June 11, 1923 in Algoma to Lester and Isabelle (Fenske) Heidmann. She graduated from UW Whitewater with a Bachelor of Business Degree and the University of Colorado with her Master's Degree. And also attended UW Eau Claire. She taught business at Luxemburg High School for two years and at John Edwards High School in Port Edwards for 39 years, retiring in 1986.Vivian was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Algoma, her book club, Stitch and Chatter, Delta Pi Epsilon National Honorary Professional Graduate Society in Business Education, WBEA, WEAC retired, NEA and Delta Sigma Epsilon. She was a long time member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, the St. Rita's Ladies Group and Senior Citizens. She spent 30 years leading three special troops of Girl Scouts and directed Brownie Day Camps for several summers and acting as the Juliette Lowe Chairman. In 1952 she was sent by the Girl Scouts of America as an exchange camp counselor to Great Britain.Vivian greatly enjoyed the many cruises she took on Holland America Cruise Line, traveling to Canada, Alaska, Mexico, South America, Norway, Italy, Spain, and the Baltic Countries. Trips to Florida and Texas; Branson and Las Vegas were always special as were yearly stays at Algoma Beach Motel and Minocqua Island Cove Condos. Vivian greatly enjoyed travel, photography, reading, crafts, the birds in her back yard, Tuesday breakfast and outings with special friends. Her nieces and nephews as well as her computer kept her busy after her retirement in 1986.She is survived by one sister Lois Schmitz of Green Bay; nieces and nephews Gail and Eugene Tubbs, Jill and Dan Olson, Tom and Kim Storm, Cindy and Erl Dukerschein, Dan and Cynthia Storm, Andy and Julie Storm, Heidi and Steve Jackson, Randall Schmitz, Laurie Dufek, Sue Schmitz and Galen Denamur, Maureen and Jay Bartley, Tim Schmitz, Phil and Ann Schmitz, Paula and Dave Batterman, and many great and great great nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed a special granddaughter, Tammy and her family. She was preceded in death by one sister and brother in law Carole and Robert Storm, brother in law Aaron Schmitz great niece Katie Dufek and nephew Rick Storm. Special friends are the William and Tammy Lukomski family, the David Reinke family and Linda and Doug Dresden.Vivian offers many thanks to the loving care given at Our House by Tammy and her caring team. Memorials may be designated to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church of Wisconsin Rapids or 16th Street Our House.