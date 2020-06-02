William Eugene Caskey
Algoma - With profound sadness we announce the passing of William Eugene Caskey.
On May 29th, 2020, Bill passed in peace at his home of natural causes at the age of 81. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, Bill was the loving father of Elizabeth Dohr and proud grandfather of Ariana Dohr, both from Wild Rose, WI
Bill was born November 16th, 1938 in Phelps Wisconsin. Son of the late Elmer and Christine Caskey of Phelps, WI, Bill was blessed to have 6 loving brothers and sisters; George (Jane deceased) Caskey of Idaho, Fred (Faith) Caskey of Phelps, Phyllis(deceased) (Wayne) Schmidt of Marathon, Darlene (Dick deceased) Loy of Wausau, Jane (Dave) Johnson of Wausau, Ruth (Tom) Griswold of Wausau, as well, as many special family members and friends. In particular he enjoyed his Algoma friends in which he met with several times a week at the local area restaurants for fun get togethers.
Bill grew up in Phelps WI, attended UW-Stevens Point and UW- Madison to become a Teacher and Administrator. Upon graduation from college he married his High School sweetheart, Barbara, and moved to New London, WI. beginning his career in education of over 40 years. Starting in the classroom and then becoming Principal of 4 Elementary Schools in New London, his passion for education was instilled in his being. Upon retirement from the New London School District, Bill and Barbara built and moved to their retirement home on the Lake in Algoma. It is there that the last 27 years Bill called home.
Bill enjoyed traveling with his daughter and granddaughter and has had many adventures throughout his life. He loved exploring the world, past history, reading, fishing, walking, volunteering at his churches, spending time with his dogs, and visiting with people.
Bill was loved by so many for many different reasons, but mostly for the fact that he always put others first. He was typically one of the first people that someone would call if they needed advice or help with something. He was willing to donate time or a listening ear to whatever was needed, going above and beyond in making sure that whomever he came in contact with would feel the goodness in his heart and were better for meeting him. His dedication to his family, community, and church will be greatly missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis, loyal companions Trophy and Dakota, as well as, other family members.
Special thank you to Laurie Schinderle of Schinderle Funeral Home, Inc. in Algoma, Rory Groessl, family friends Brandy and Marcia, and his Algoma special group Swede, Linda, June, and Carol.
The family invites those able to call upon the family at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Friday, June 12th, 2020 for a public Visitation from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by a Time of Remembrance from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. A private religious ceremony will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rankin, at 1:30 PM. with Rev. Dr. Christopher Jackson officiating.
A memorial in Bill's name will be established to the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.
Family and friends are asked to seek comfort in knowing that Bill closed his eyes and saw God.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.